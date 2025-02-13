Calls to restrict airspace at Reagan National grow

As the investigation into the Potomac continues, there are growing calls to restrict the number of aircraft flying through that space — specifically helicopter traffic.

Those who spend any amount of time around Reagan National Airport — flying in or out or just being around the airport — know that the amount of air traffic with planes and helicopters is almost constant.

There are now new calls from local lawmakers and from the head of the U.S. Department of Transportation to limit a lot of the traffic.

"We have to take a real look at the safety around this airspace and the airspace around the country,” said new Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a recent conference. “And again, we can fly training mission[s] at a different time of night."

He also made a comment about the types of helicopters flying around and whether or not they are necessary.

"And if we have generals who are flying in helicopters for convenience through this airspace, that's unacceptable,” he said. “Get in a damn suburban and drive. You don't need to take a helicopter."

Many local lawmakers sent a letter to the FAA, stating "the FAA should identify and implement immediate steps to improve safety for aviation industry personnel, the flying public, and the communities that surround National Airport."

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that the FAA is now pushing for permanent helicopter restrictions at the airport.

Meanwhile, a new video from the National Transportation Safety Board shows investigators combing through the wreckage of the disaster, looking for any clues that help tell the story of what went wrong.

All of this as airport operations continue and the families and friends of those lost are still trying to heal from that fateful night.

“They're just all hurt, and they still want answers, and we want to give them answers," said Todd Inman with the NTSB.

The NTSB is expected to have a preliminary report on the entire incident in the next few weeks.

Local Congressional leaders are also now asking for a briefing on all these issues from the FAA.