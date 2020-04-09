news4 kids

Calling All Kids: Ask Us Questions About Coronavirus

Submit questions about COVID-19 and social distancing, we'll get answers

Three kids wearing anti virus masks. Kids are going to school.

" data-ellipsis="false">

As adults, we don't have all the answers about the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're not the only ones with questions.

Children of all ages are adjusting to a new normal and we are Working 4 You with a half-hour newscast called News4 Kids, hosted by Eun Yang. It airs Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. and again Sundays at 5:30 a.m.

We'll hear directly from kids in D.C., Maryland and Virginia about the questions and concerns they have, and then provide answers from experts. We'll also share what local kids are doing to help their communities.

Local

Prince George’s County police 51 mins ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Seat Pleasant Fire

Coronavirus in DC Area 2 hours ago

Virginia Breeze Bus to Suspend Service Due to Low Ridership

Kids, if you have questions about the way everything's changed because of coronavirus and social distancing, let us know! Email us at tips@nbcwashington.com

This article tagged under:

news4 kidscoronaviruschildrenkids
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us