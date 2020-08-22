California Man Dies After Car Runs Him Over in Northwest DC

A man was killed Friday after collapsing and being hit by a car in a Northwest D.C. intersection, police say.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Swearingen, 37, of Los Angeles, California.

A preliminary investigation shows Swearingen was crossing at the intersection of 16th St. NW and L St. NW when he collapsed in the middle of the roadway. A car traveling eastbound on L St. drove over Swearingen.

He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries when first responders arrived to the scene.

Swearingen was pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts were made, officials say.