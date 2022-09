A cable worker died Monday when the bucket truck he was operating struck a power line in McLean, Virginia, and caught fire, police say.

The truck hit the power line on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane, Fairfax County police said.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Police have shut down Virginia 193 between Chain Bridge and Langley Fork while they investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

