Maryland

Bystander Hurt in Shootout on Kenilworth Ave. in Maryland

People in two vehicles shot at each other during an altercation on Route 201 in Hyattsville, United States Park Police said

By Gina Cook

Chopper4/NBC Washington

A bystander was injured when people in two separate cars shot at each other on southbound Route 201 in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday, authorities say.

The bystander, a minor, was not shot but suffered an injury when a gunshot struck the car they were in while going southbound on Kenilworth Avenue at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway about 1:45 p.m., the United States Park Police said. The minor's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities shut down the area for a time, but all lanes are back open.

Police did not release a description of the suspects' cars and it's unclear if anyone else was injured.

U.S. Park Police are asking anyone that witnessed the shooting or who knows anything to call 202 379-4877 or email the US Park Police tipline – USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

This article tagged under:

Marylandshootinggun violencePrince George's County BureauHyattsville
