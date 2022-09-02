Bystander Hurt After Gunfire Inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station

A woman was injured after someone opened fire on a Metro station platform in D.C. during rush hour Thursday evening, authorities say. It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman, an apparent bystander, was grazed by a bullet inside the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station or hurt in the chaos after the gunfire.

Police responded to reports of a shooting inside the major Metro station at 650 Maryland Ave. SW at 4 p.m. Metro Transit Police said a shot was fired during an argument between two people on the upper level of the Green and Yellow line platforms.

The injured woman was found near a station kiosk, treated at the scene and declined going to a hospital.

A number of emergency vehicles could be seen at the station. Trains headed in both directions on the Green and Yellow lines temporarily bypassed the station.

UPDATED: Yellow/Green Line Alert: Single tracking btwn L'Enfant Plaza & Navy Yard/Pentagon City due to a police investigation at L'Enfant Plaza. Delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 1, 2022

Demarvzia Caston, 40 was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

Five of D.C.’s six Metro lines run through the L’Enfant Plaza station, which is a short walk south of the National Mall.

