L'Enfant Plaza station

Bystander Hurt After Gunfire Inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station

The woman was injured after someone in an argument with someone else opened fire on a Metro station platform during the Thursday evening rush hour, Metro Transit Police said

A woman was injured after someone opened fire on a Metro station platform in D.C. during rush hour Thursday evening, authorities say. It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman, an apparent bystander, was grazed by a bullet inside the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station or hurt in the chaos after the gunfire.

Police responded to reports of a shooting inside the major Metro station at 650 Maryland Ave. SW at 4 p.m. Metro Transit Police said a shot was fired during an argument between two people on the upper level of the Green and Yellow line platforms.  

The injured woman was found near a station kiosk, treated at the scene and declined going to a hospital.

A number of emergency vehicles could be seen at the station. Trains headed in both directions on the Green and Yellow lines temporarily bypassed the station.

Demarvzia Caston, 40 was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

Five of D.C.’s six Metro lines run through the L’Enfant Plaza station, which is a short walk south of the National Mall.

