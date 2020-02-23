Local
Pete Buttigieg to Make Campaign Stop in Arlington

By Brianna Crummy

NBC10 Boston

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will hold a Northern Virginia town hall meeting on Sunday, according to his campaign.

The campaign event will take place in Arlington at Washington-Liberty High School, his campaign announced Thursday. Buttigieg will be at the school from 3:45 until 5:15. 

This stop on the campaign trail comes ahead of the Super Tuesday primary on March 3. Virginia is among one of the several states voting that day. 

Buttigieg’s last appearance in Arlignton was back in June at a Waverly Hills home for a private fundraiser event. Virginia State Sen. Adam Ebbin endorsed the presidential candidate earlier in the race.

