Bus crashes into Silver Spring home

A Montgomery County Ride On bus crashed into a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, Wednesday evening, authorities say.

The bus crashed in the 3000 block of Fairland Road as it entered a small traffic circle at the intersection with Galway Drive. Montgomery County police and fire services said they were called to the crash around 7:30 p.m.

The driver was the only person on the bus and was not hurt. No one inside the home was injured, authorities said.

The video shows the front of the light blue and yellow bus jammed into the side of the house. The broken siding frames the bus as it sits on the lawn.

The foundation of the home is significantly damaged, authorities said.

Nearly an inch of rain was forecasted for Wednesday which had several periods of heavy rain. It was not immediately clear if weather was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.