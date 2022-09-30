Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night.

It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street.

Cassandra Suess said she was texting a neighbor when she heard a lot of gunshots.

"We just heard gunshots, and she saw the light or, like, the blast from the firearm," Suess said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another neighbor said she heard at least eight gunshots. Then, she heard her mother screaming upstairs. A bullet flew into the bedroom. Her mom was terrified, but unharmed.

Calls to 911 came pouring in, and police officers said they also heard the gunfire in calls with a dispatcher.

The bullets left their mark, flying through at least one resident's window, breaking pieces of brick and tearing holes through walls.

Suess said a bullet went right through her SUV's windshield.

Despite all of the damage, there were no injuries.

"There really was kids out here and had them bullets hit a child, hit just anyone, period," Suess said. "When are people going to put the gun down and stop shooting?"

Alexandria police have not made any arrests and continue to investigate.