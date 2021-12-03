Burglar Ransacks Northwest DC Home While Family Sleeps

A burglar ransacked a home in Northwest D.C. while a family slept inside, not only stealing their belongings, but also their sense of security.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified said she’s terrified after the break-in.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I don’t feel safe in my home, which is awful,” she said.

A burglar entered her home through an unsecured window about 5 a.m. Thursday.

He stole a computer, a bag, keys, a wallet, cash and credit cards, police said. He then left through the back door.

“Our alarm went off when he escaped in the back,” the woman said. “My husband went downstairs, saw that the back door was open, saw that the front window was open and immediately called police.”

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Although the burglar got away with items worth thousands of dollars, the woman is thankful no one was hurt.

“It’s just stuff at the end of the day,” she said. “Honestly, the biggest thing he took from us was a sense of safety.”