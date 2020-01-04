Bullet Rips Through Water Pipe, Floods Apartments in Columbia Heights

Gunfire struck a pipe inside a Northwest D.C. apartment on Saturday, sending water gushing into apartments below and leaving many residents with damaged belongings.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. inside an apartment at the Capitol View on 14th at 2420 14th Street NW in Columbia Heights, D.C. police said.

One man was hurt. Police said he is stable.

Capitol View management sent a notice to residents saying the shooter and the victim knew one another and there was no threat to the community.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but at one point a bullet hit a water pipe, causing the pipe to burst. The flood of water rushed into apartments from the fourth floor down to the lobby of the building, according to a notice building management sent to residents.

There is extensive damage to the ceiling and floors inside the building. Large fans were placed in the hallways to try to dry out the soaked carpet.

Residents were advised to reach out to their insurance companies.

Some businesses on the first floor had to close due to the flooding.

