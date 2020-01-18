Washington DC

Bulldog, Car Stolen in Navy Yard

The dog goes by the names "Harvey" and "Pig"

Metropolitan Police Department

A suspect stole someone's English Bulldog and car at an apartment building in the Navy Yard neighborhood in Washington, D.C, police say.

About 1 a.m. Friday, the suspect took the victim's dog and car keys from an apartment in the 1200 block of 4th Street SE before taking the victim's car from a parking garage in the 400 block of M Street SE, police said.

Police released photos Saturday of the suspect and the stolen dog and car, a silver 2004 Honda Accord with Virginia tags UYR2475.

The 4-year-old English bulldog answers to the names "Harvey" and "Pig" and is brown and white.

No description was given for the suspect.

The theft happened close to the Harris Teeter and other popular businesses on M Street.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident or sees the dog or stolen car should not try to take any action themselves other than to call police, D.C. police said. People with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

