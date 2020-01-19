Washington DC

Bulldog, Car Found After Navy Yard Theft: Police

An English Bulldog and car stolen in D.C. on Friday were found, police say.

About 1 a.m. Friday, a suspect took someone's dog and car keys from an apartment in the 1200 block of 4th Street SE before taking the victim's car from a parking garage in the 400 block of M Street SE, police said.

On Sunday, police said the 4-year-old English Bulldog, which answers to the names "Harvey" and "Pig," was found as well as the Honda that was stolen.

Police said they also identified a person of interest, but did not say if the person faced charges.

