Building in Northeast DC Collapses, Filling Side Street With Debris

A building in Northeast D.C. collapsed Sunday night, leading to the evacuation of three adults and three children from an adjacent home, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

D.C. Fire and EMS were called about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of 20th Street NE in the Langdon neighborhood, near Langdon Park. Responders found a total collapse of a home that was either under construction or being renovated.

Officials said the building was at least three stories high, and debris from the collapse had filled a side street.

They said there was no evidence of anyone trapped.

Power lines were also brought down in the collapse. Pepco was called to the scene to secure the lines.

Update structure collapse on 20th St NE. All searches concluded by #DCsBravest with no evidence of anyone trapped. This structure was at least 3 stories high. Debris fills side street. @Dcra on scene. 3 adults & 3 children from adjacent home remain evacuated. pic.twitter.com/hyx21W3PVT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2021

Update structure collapse 3000 block 20th St NE. @PepcoConnect has cut power to downed lines. #DCsBravest Search and Rescue canine Kimber with handler Chris Holmes is conducting a search along with Special Ops personnel from our Rescue Squads. pic.twitter.com/FlBpHfSFE6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2021

A building inspector from D.C.'s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs was called to the scene.

Earlier Sunday, scaffolding on the roof of a four-story building partially collapsed in Georgetown. Some restaurants had to be evacuated in that incident.