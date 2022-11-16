WATCH LIVE: 6 Injured, 1 Seriously Hurt in ‘Catastrophic' Building Explosion, Fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland

A building explosion and two-alarm fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, demolished a portion of at least one residential building and is sending smoke into the air that's visible from miles away.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue received multiple calls reporting the explosion and fire in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit Road, spokesperson Pete Piringer said. The fire went to a second alarm about 8:50 a.m. Most of the blaze had been extinguished by about 40 minutes later, but crews were working to put out hot spots and were still searching for anyone who might have been inside.

"It felt like we were bombed," said a man who felt the blast from his office nearby. "...My heart goes out to everyone."

About eight people were taken to hospitals, Piringer said. Most of them had non-life-threatening injuries, but at least one was seriously hurt, he said. Others were evaluated, he said, but the situation was still fluid.

Video and images from the scene showed a gaping hole that leveled a portion of a garden-style apartment building. Smoke choked the gap between the two sides of the area that apparently experienced the blast.

A large field of debris and rubble covered the grass outside the building.

People in the area said on Twitter they could see smoke from miles away. A video posted by Channing Work just before 9 a.m. showed dark smoke rising into the area. Sirens were audible in the distance.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.