Building evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak in Bethesda

A building was evacuated because of a gas leak in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue detected gas concentrations at 7501 Wisconsin Avenue and evacuated the building as a precaution.

Northbound Wisconsin Avenue waws closed at Old Georgetown Road and East-West Highway was closed at Pearl Street for emergency utility work.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for updates.