Bethesda

Building evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak in Bethesda

A building was evacuated because of a gas leak in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue detected gas concentrations at 7501 Wisconsin Avenue and evacuated the building as a precaution.

Northbound Wisconsin Avenue waws closed at Old Georgetown Road and East-West Highway was closed at Pearl Street for emergency utility work.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

