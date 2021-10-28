Buggy Driver Killed in Maryland Crash, DUI Suspect Sought: Sheriff

A 65-year-old man driving a horse-drawn buggy in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, was killed Wednesday by a driver who may have been under the influence, authorities said.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that hit the buggy.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline of Point Lookout Road near Loveville Road and slammed into the buggy, authorities said.

Henry Brubacher Stauffer, of Loveville, was thrown from the buggy.

The pickup truck driver ran away, authorities said.

Police arrived about 7:30 a.m. and Stauffer was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drugs and alcohol could be factors in the crash, in addition to driver error, police said.

Photos show the red truck with a light-colored cab in a roadside ditch. A large buggy wheel and wreckage are seen nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.