BudCam: Watch Cherry Blossoms Bloom in Real-Time

Excited about the cherry blossoms? Fans from around the world can now enjoy them blooming in real-time with the return of #BloomCam and an all-new #MonumentCam.

The Trust for the National Mall and the National Cherry Blossom Festival announced the return of the live stream Friday, which provides round-the-clock views of the cherry trees along the National Mall Tidal Basin.

#BudCam is also available as a highlight reel from previous blooms showcasing the lifecycle of the flower from bud to blossom.

Catherine Townsend, president and CEO of the Trust for the National Mall says that the blossoms provide a positive global message.

"Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms signal the arrival of spring and symbolize hope, renewal, peace, and friendship," she said.

"Now more than ever, we know how important these symbols are to people around the globe and we're thrilled to provide these expanded views and share this unique experience.

In 2020, nearly one million people in 160 countries enjoyed viewing the cherry blossoms virtually. Now, #BloomCam has expanded ways to see trees that were previously not available.

According to the Trust and the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the goal of the live stream is to increase awareness and wide community support of the long-term care and upkeep of the more than 3,700 cherry trees on the National Mall.

"We are proud to partner with the Trust for the National Mall again to make Bloom Watch a special experience for local residents as well as people across the globe," Diane Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival said.

"This year, now more than ever, we encourage everyone who celebrates the blossoms to support the Adopt a Cherry Tree campaign."

Fans can virtually view the cherry blossoms live on the Trust for the National Mall website at bloomcam.org as well as the National Cherry Blossom Festival website. Peak bloom is expected March 22-25.