Bryce Harper will have thumb surgery but not expected to miss season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will require surgery to stabilize his broken left thumb, according to multiple sources. The surgery is not expected to be season-ending.

Bryce Harper will require surgery to stabilize break. There is optimism he will play again this season after recovery of six weeks, give or take. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 28, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Neither the team nor Harper has announced when the surgery will take place or who will perform it. That news could come sometime Tuesday.

There is no official timetable for Harper's recovery, but six weeks was an estimate given by one person with knowledge of the situation. Healing rates vary from person to person so that timetable could shrink or grow, depending on Harper's recovery.

Even after he recovers from the injury, Harper will need practice time in the batter's box to regain his timing and his stroke. Having a healthy Harper back in the middle of the lineup by September 1 would seem to be a win for the club.