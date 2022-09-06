Bruce Allen Set for Tuesday Deposition With House Oversight Committee

Bruce Allen set for Tuesday deposition with Oversight Committee originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington team president Bruce Allen is slated to be deposed by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Tuesday as part of the Committee's look into the franchise's workplace culture.

The deposition will occur at 11:30 a.m. and it will be held over Zoom.

"The Committee is continuing to investigate the decades-long workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s failure to address it," a spokesperson for the Committee said in a statement.

"Mr. Allen served in senior roles under team owner Dan Snyder for many years, so his testimony is important for the Committee to fully understand these serious issues and advance reforms to protect workers in the future."

Snyder appeared before the Committee for a voluntary deposition under oath back on July 28. What occurred in that deposition hasn't been made public yet.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, testified voluntarily and virtually during a Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on June 22.

Allen served as an executive under Snyder from 2009 to 2019, when he was fired. The two, who for a long time were quite close with one another, have been at odds since the firing. Last year, Snyder filed court papers in California against Allen, alleging that Allen helped fuel unfavorable reporting about Snyder and the organization.

Remember, too, that in the midst of the league's initial investigation into Washington's culture, the NFL uncovered racist and sexist emails from then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden, some of which he sent to Allen.