Brooks Brothers glass smashed in series of possible break-ins in Montgomery County

Several businesses saw windows or doors smashed in a series of possible break-ins overnight in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Brooks Brothers on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase had its glass door smashed. Police were on the scene at 4 a.m. to help cover the storefront with cardboard.

A window was smashed at Parkway Deli's front door in Silver Spring located on Grubb Road off East-West Highway, leaving glass scattered on the sidewalk.

Several businesses were hit at the Glen Echo Center along MacArthur Boulevard in Bethesda, including a gas station, a pharmacy, a Domino's and a sushi restaurant.

It's unclear if anything was taken.

We've reached out to Montgomery County police for more information and to see if these incidents might be related.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.