A broken water main flooded Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, Maryland, during the Monday evening commute.

The southbound lanes of Rockville Pike are closed in front of Georgetown Prep near Strathmore Avenue.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said it is working as quickly as possible to close valves and stop the flow of water onto Rockville Pike.

It's also trying to figure out exactly how many customers are affected.