Brian Robinson Jr. Rides Workout Bike and Does Agility Drills on Wednesday

Robinson Jr. rides workout bike, does agility drills Wednesday

Seeing a member of the Commanders riding a stationary bike is, on the majority of occasions, a negative development. After all, that means the player isn't healthy enough to be on the field and contribute for Washington.

An exception to that rule happened on Wednesday.

Brian Robinson Jr., the rookie running back who was shot during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, was spotted on the side field at the club's facility on a workout bike as the rest of his teammates warmed up for practice.

Then, when the Commanders broke for individual drills, Robinson paired up with a trainer and went through ladder drills.

Two and a half weeks after being shot twice in an attempted robbery, Brian Robinson Jr. is back out with the #Commanders on the bike. Incredible.@nbcwashington @JPFinlayNBCS #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bWtRT1snAb — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) September 14, 2022

The third-round selection, who's been off crutches since last week, was still wearing a wrap on his right knee/thigh area but otherwise appeared to be in solid spirits as he builds up his conditioning.

From there, the media-viewing portion of practice concluded. Afterward, Ron Rivera touched on Robinson's status.

"It was good to see him out there. He's progressing very well," the coach said. "[The doctors] felt now was a good time to see how he does outside. We'll see how everything reacts tomorrow morning."

Robinson Jr. is currently on the Non-Football Injury list, meaning he can't return to action for Washington until Week 5 at the earliest.

Rivera and coordinator Scott Turner's offense is fortunate to have options like Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to lead the backfield in Robinson's absence. Because of those two, along with Jonathan Williams, the first-year pro doesn't need to rush back.

However, there's no doubt that Robinson will add a forceful presence to the running back corps, based on how he looked in the preseason. And based on what he was doing Wednesday, perhaps that presence will be felt again rather soon.