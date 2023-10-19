DC officer shot and wounded; civilian shot by police in Southeast

Two people — a police officer and a civilian — were shot in an incident in Southeast D.C. late Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell News4.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Gainesville St. SE, where a person was reported to have a gun about 5 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Someone then fired at the officers, wounding one of them, said Paris Lewbel, deputy director of communications for the Metropolitan Police Department.

"Officers returned fire at the suspect, who was struck multiple times," Lewbel said in a statement.

That person is critically injured, according to law enforcement sources.

The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital in a police cruiser. Their condition is unknown.

The shooting scene is about two blocks south of the Hillcrest Recreation Center, not far from the border with Maryland. The response and investigation are still in the early stages.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.