Bread for the City, Howard U Sites Expand Coronavirus Testing Access

If you’re looking for a place to get tested for the coronavirus for free, there are two new places in DC that are open for testing twice a week.

The D.C. nonprofit Bread for the City and the Howard University Faculty Practice Plan began offering new testing sites this week in an effort to allow easier access to testing for those who are most vulnerable in the city.

Howard University Faculty Practice Plan is offering free coronavirus testing at its Benning Road Clinic at 4414 Benning Road NE. Testing is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next three months, according to a press release.

People can sign up for an appointment by calling 202-865-2119. A team of physicians will see people who are showing symptoms or those who think they are asymptomatic.

“The Faculty Practice Plan testing site allows citizens who are most vulnerable in our city to be tested at no cost and receive the early interventions that can help save their lives,” said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick.

The new testing site was funded by a grant from Bank of America. The Howard team said they will consider expanding to get a mobile unit that could provide testing options in a second area of the city.

Bread for the City is providing walk-up COVID-19 tests with no appointment required at 1525 7th Street NW. CEO George Jones said this is to accommodate those who don’t have money or time to waste.

“Times like these, whatever kind of issues were already existing are made even more apparent, you know?... And the biggest thing I think is income disparity,” Jones said.

Testing at Bread for the City is from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are hoping to do about 50 tests per day. Bread for the City welcomes public donations and support.