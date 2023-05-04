‘Brazen': DC Restaurant Manager Says Video Shows Amazon Driver Grope Her

The manager of a D.C. restaurant says an Amazon delivery driver groped her in front of customers and she has the video to prove it. She’s threatening to take legal action if Amazon does not identify the driver.

Surveillance footage shows an Amazon driver walking behind Rebeca Estrada last month as she talks to a table of customers.

“It was shocking, for one, and then immediately it turns to anger,” she said Thursday.

Estrada has been general manager of Rumi's Kitchen, on L Street NW, for more than a year. She filed a police report alleging the driver grabbed her as he walked past.

“I felt extremely violated by this, and I just want to do my part in preventing this from continuing to happen or potentially escalating with other victims,” she said.

Video provided by her lawyer shows the driver walking past her and his hand pressing against her rear. The video clearly shows the man’s hand up against her.

Estrada wants Amazon to take some responsibility. When she reported what happened, she says the company offered her a $25 discount on the order that was delivered.

D.C. police served Amazon with a subpoena for the identity of the driver.

“For a company that encourages customers to give access into their homes and give door codes, they must do better, because if he’s brazen enough to do this, what’s it gonna be next time?” attorney Madeleine Simmons asked.

News4 asked Amazon the status of the driver and whether it does background checks on drivers. A representative issued this response: “This is a very serious situation and we’re conducting an internal review while we also work with law enforcement as they investigate.”

Estrada and her attorney threatened to sue Amazon if it turns out the driver had previous complaints or a criminal record. According to the attorney, D.C. police served the subpoena to Amazon last week and the company has 30 days to reply.