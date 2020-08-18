‘Brave and Proud': Twins Honored for Save Boy's Life in Virginia

Some little heroes received a big award Tuesday.

Twins Ella and Ethan Cuyler, 8, were honored in Fairfax County, Virginia, for saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who nearly drowned last summer.

"Brave and proud," Ella Cuyler said when asked how they felt about the rescue.

In June 2019, they saw the boy, their friend, at the bottom of the deep end of a pool.

"I was just, like, focused on getting him up on the ground," Ethan Cuyler said.

Ethan called his sister Ella over to help him.

When they lifted him up on the side of the pool, the boy wasn't breathing.

"We heard screams and he ran down and had to perform CPR and the chest palpitations to revive CJ," the twins' father, Eric Cuyler, said.

"I was so proud," Eric Cuyler said.

"Because of them, this was not a tragic event. It actually had a happy ending," said Lt. Erica Webb with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Ella and Ethan say there's one lesson to be learned from what happened that day: "Face your fears."