Brandon Scherff Praises Commanders' D-Line, Downplays Return to Washington

Scherff praises Commanders’ D-Line, downplays return to Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

This upcoming Sunday will mark the first time in Brandon Scherff's NFL career he takes the field for a team other than Washington. Scherff's first game as a Jaguar will be in a familiar setting, though, as Jacksonville is set to face his former team, the Commanders, in Week 1 at FedEx Field.

Speaking with local Jacksonville media on Monday, Scherff said facing his former team will be different but he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's going to be really weird," Scherff said. "I spent seven years there and had a lot of fun, [have] a lot of memories. It's going to be different. I'm excited because it's the start of the new season and we're playing football. This is our job, this is what we dream about doing."

In facing Washington, Scherff has a good idea of what to expect. The 30-year-old spent seven seasons with the club and many of his former teammates remain in Washington, especially along the defensive line -- whom Scherff will directly line up against.

Scherff was asked about the challenge of facing the Commanders' defensive front. He responded by praising multiple guys along the line.

"Jon Allen is as good as they come -- he's strong, he's physical," Scherff said. "Daron Payne, I'd say he's really, really strong and he's fast. He's sneaky fast. He's an underrated pass rusher; he's a really good football player."

The guard also directly praised Commanders' backup defensive lineman Daniel Wise, saying he "practiced against him every day last year and he's a heck of a player, too."

The final player Scherff directly complimented was Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat, saying he's "never seen anyone that big run that fast."

Overall, Scherff knows Jacksonville's offensive line has a tough task in the Commanders' front to begin the 2022 season.

"It's going to be a heck of a challenge for us because I know how they practice every day and they practice really hard," Scherff said. "... They're a heck of a defensive front."

Although Scherff's only been a member of the Jaguars organization for less than six months, his veteran leadership has already made a difference in Jacksonville's locker room.

Scherff was named one of Jacksonville's five captains for the 2022 season, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday. Pederson made it clear the Jaguars' captains were voted on by the players. Scherff was one of two offensive players named a captain, along with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"It feels great. That was one of my goals, to do everything the right way," Scherff said. "I'm trying to lead by example. For them to vote me as a captain is a tremendous honor for me and I don't take it lightly. I'll do everything I can for absolutely anybody in this building."