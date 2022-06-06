Bradley Beal to Unveil Refurbished Banneker Basketball Court for Juneteenth

Beal to unveil refurbished Banneker court for Juneteenth originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wizards star guard Bradley Beal and the Hoop For All Foundation have partnered to refurbish Benjamin Banneker basketball court in Washington D.C. and will unveil the completed project on June 18.

The Wizards plan to host a ribbon-cutting event from 12-2 p.m. ET in Ward 1 to celebrate the court's reopening. At the event, Hoop For All will award scholarships to graduating seniors in the D.C. area attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as well as provide free health care resources for everyone in attendance.

The Wizards will also host a free, walk-up youth basketball clinic for kids ages 6-14.

“I’ve always wanted to work on a court project like this and Hoop For All made it happen,” Beal said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to see the incredible work they do here in our community. Having this event take place during Juneteenth weekend is also special to me; our fight for social justice and equality continues.”

June 18th falls just one day before Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States. This year marks the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth.

Banneker court is located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington D.C., right across the street from Howard University.