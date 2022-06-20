Bradley Beal Shares Wisdom to Rookie Class: ‘You Hold the Horns in Your Career'

Beal shares wisdom to rookies: ‘You hold the horns in your career’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Draft night is a night to embrace your loved ones, celebrate your achievements, and smile for the camera. It’s a night capped off with a shake of the commissioner’s hand.

Once the festivities end is when the grind of playing in the world’s most prestigious basketball league begins. Back in 2012, Bradley Beal went through the motions of the draft, summer league and everything else the offseason had to offer before his rookie year began.

It paid off for him, as he’s become one of the league’s most prominent scorers and playmakers as a Wizard. With the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, Beal shared advice to those about to embark on the journey themselves.

“Embrace everything because it’s gonna be a whirlwind, your emotions are gonna be all over the place, you’re gonna have no idea where you’re gonna go,” Beal told Chris Miller ahead of the unveiling of the newly-refurbished Benjamin Banneker court.

“It’s gonna be a whole whirlwind of new things thrown at you, business thrown at you, the little nuances of the game are thrown at you, vet moves that you have to learn to pick up, rookie duties that you gotta be on tip-top shape for.”

Beal was a hot commodity coming out of college as he averaged just under 15 points and seven rebounds a game as a true freshman at the University of Florida. He knew he was going to be a lottery pick in the 2012 draft and said he was ‘blessed’ to only have three workouts with NBA teams before the big night.

Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist out of Kentucky selected ahead of Beal. Washington was able to draft their future franchise piece at No. 3 overall.

“That whole week leading up to it is jittery,” Beal said. “You’re anxious about getting to New York, you’re anxious about seeing the guys, your peers, and obviously showing off your fit and just everything that comes with it: your interviews and just feeling loved by the fans and feeling embraced…Just embrace it all, love with your family, enjoy it with the people that are there with you. But know that once your name is called, the work begins.”

Washington has many decisions to make over the next four days. They’re slated to pick 10th overall, which is right in the region of this particular draft where nobody can truly peg which prospects will be taken or in what order.

Not only that, Bradley Beal’s contract status hangs in the balance as well. The Wizards can offer him a supermax five-year, $242 million extension to stay in D.C.; Beal could also test the free agency waters. Either way, the remaining summer days should prove eventful for the organization.

Beal’s been through the NBA gauntlet. He’s done the rookie duties, performed at an All-Star caliber, and earned the money he’s about to earn this summer, either in Washington or elsewhere. His advice should be a welcome sight for rookies about to take on the same challenge.

“The NBA comes at you fast, man. You go from 30 games to 82,” Beal said. “I feel like every team has the correct support system that you need for young guys to succeed, and then our G-League too. We have everything that we need to help our young guys. Don’t feel like it’s the end of the world but just know you hold the horns in your career.”