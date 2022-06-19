Bradley Beal Says Players Are Recruiting Him, Unsure of Free Agency Tour

As players try to recruit him, Beal unsure of free agency tour originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- As he helped unveil refurbished outdoor courts at Banneker Recreation Center in Northwest Washington on Saturday, Bradley Beal naturally fielded a series of questions about his future with the Wizards. The event was held just two weeks before he can opt out of the final year of his contract and seek a new deal, either in Washington or elsewhere.

When asked in a group setting whether players of other teams are trying to recruit him to leave, he acknowledged there is indeed plenty of that going on.

"A lot, a lot. You know I can’t give you names," he said.

Beal then made a joke about tampering, which is outlawed by the NBA. Technically, the league's free agent moratorium period does not begin until July 1.

Beal, who turns 29 this month, can sign a five-year deal with the Wizards worth a projected $248 million or sign with another team for a maximum of four years and about $184 million. He has indicated on the record he is leaning towards re-signing with Washington.

Still, Beal expects a hectic few days.

"Crazy, probably, like it always is," he said of his expectations for free agency.

It would behoove the Wizards to get a deal done before he can go out and meet with other teams. They would certainly like to know his plans as soon as possible so they can operate accordingly with the rest of their offseason moves.

But also, if he does put himself out there, that opens the door for someone to make a convincing pitch. Perhaps it will be good news for the Wizards to hear Beal has no plans at this moment to go on a free agency tour.

"I haven’t thought about that, it’s crazy. I haven’t thought about that. I haven’t taken a visit since college," he told NBC Sports Washington.

Beal has been seeking advice from a collection of people, he says. There is his agent, Mark Bartelstein, and also his family. His wife, Kamiah, happens to be expecting their third child.

"My wife and my kids matter. Where she wants to live, especially being pregnant now. That’s really going to matter," he said.

Beal has also been seeking advice from players around the NBA. While some may be trying to recruit him, he's also getting the perspective of others who have been in his shoes.

"I have a few mentors I talk to. I talk to a few guys around the league who transitioned to staying where they are and, guys who have stayed in their respective places, and guys who have left, guys who have left multiple times. Just how that is and just getting a feel for it. I’ve asked them about transitions. How it is being in one place, like what made you do that and the impact of that. It’s a little bit of everything," he said.

Beal has played 10 years for the Wizards after joining the organization as the third overall pick in 2012. He has made three All-Star teams and is a one-time All-NBA selection. If the Wizards can bring him back, he will join a new-look roster that now features Kristaps Porzingis. The Wizards traded for Porzingis at the trade deadline, after Beal's season was cut short due to left wrist surgery.

Regardless of what he chooses, the ball is in Beal's court. He has a decision to make and, given the money he's going to make either way, it's not a bad position to be in.

"I always have great problems. I have great problems," he said.