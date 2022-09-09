Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and More Wizards' NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

Beal, Porzingis and more Wizards' NBA 2K23 ratings revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The latest edition of NBA 2K has been released, which means it's time to overreact to everyone's player ratings and get even more excited for the upcoming season.

The Wizards have several new additions, including Monte Morris and Will Barton, as well as players like Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis who have yet to share the floor together in a Washington uniform. Unsurprisingly, the Wizards' top-rated player entering the 2022-23 season is Beal at 87 overall.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a look at every Wizards player's NBA 2K23 rating. The highest a player can be rated in the game is 99 overall, and the highest rated player in the game is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 97.

Bradley Beal: 87 OVR

Kristaps Porzingis: 85

Kyle Kuzma: 81

Will Barton: 77

Monte Morris: 79

Delon Wright: 75

Daniel Gafford: 77

Deni Avdija: 76

Rui Hachimura: 76

Corey Kispert: 75

Taj Gibson: 74

Johnny Davis: 74

Vernon Carey Jr.: 73

Beal's 87 overall rating is a two-point drop from last year's game. Beal was an 89 overall when his 2021-22 season was cut short by a wrist injury. Other Wizards who experienced a rating decrease from NBA 2K22 are Daniel Gafford (-1), Rui Hachimura (-1) and Taj Gibson (-2). Ratings are updated throughout the season, so there's plenty of time for these Wizards to improve their standing.

On a more positive note, Porzingis (+1), Kyle Kuzma (+4) and Deni Avdija (+1) were among those to see a ratings increase since the end of last season. Kuzma's four-point jump comes after a year where he averaged 17 points per game along with career highs in assists and rebounds.

Meanwhile, Monte Morris had a career year in 2021-22 and didn't see his 2K rating change at all. He let his thoughts known to Ronnie 2K, the game's digital marketing director.

I was a 79 last year. I had all my career highs in avg’s this past year from 2FG, & 3’PTS %. & play off averages lol at least 80 🤧 — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) September 6, 2022

Morris is expected to be the Wizards' starting point guard this season and might be the best candidate on the team to see his rating climb throughout the in-season updates.

The Wizards' overall team rating is an 85, which is good for 23rd in the league, per Gamespot. The Hornets (85), Kings (86) and Thunder (87) are the teams directly above the Wizards in the game's team rankings. The top-rated team in the game is the Bucks (96)