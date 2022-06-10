Bradlet Beal Is in Boston to Attend Game 4 Between Celtics-Warriors

Beal in attendance for Game 4 between Celtics-Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is in attendance for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

However, Beal likely isn’t at TD Garden to take only to take in a basketball game: the 28-year-old is in Boston to support his fellow St. Louis native and friend Jayson Tatum, who is in his first NBA Finals.

The two players share a close relationship, which is why the Wizards guard is there to be a support system for his friend. In April, Tatum spoke about the friendship the two share despite the four-year age gap.

“Brad is the big brother that I didn’t have. I remember, it was either my freshman or sophomore year [of high school], like one of my spring breaks,” Tatum said.

“Brad just texted me; he was like, ‘Yo, ask your mom, can you come up here and just chill with me and come to a couple games?’ I’m like, alright, bet; I’m out. I went up to D.C.; I spent like a week with him, him and his brothers went to a couple games.”

Although Beal is a good friend by being in attendance, the guard will see two teams who have gone through a long season plus grueling playoff matchups to reach the final stage. The Wizards star is seeing what it takes to play in the NBA finals, and he recently came off talking about his future with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

“I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win,” Beal told Rooks.

“That’s gonna be my decision. If I feel like I can win in D.C., that’s what I’m gonna do, and I want people to respect that. You may, you may not, but I’m gonna fight my ass off. I’m gonna compete and I’m gonna try to make this team better. If it’s elsewhere, it’s gonna be the exact same commitment.”

Beal has a player option for his contract in 2022-23 but can either sign a long-term deal with the Wizards for five years and about $242 million or choose a four-year deal as a free agent for as much as $179 million.