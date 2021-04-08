missing child

Boys, 6 and 13, Missing From Northeast DC Since Wednesday Night

Isaiah Clark and Terell Clark were seen in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue NE, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

missing ne dc boys
Metropolitan Police Department

A 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy are missing, and D.C. police are asking for help from the public. 

Isaiah Clark, 6, and Terell Clark, 13, were last seen Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue NE, police said early Thursday. The boys are categorized as “critical missing.” 

Isaiah Clark has a medium complexion, stands 3-foot-2 and weighs 85 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray Spider-Man shirt, jeans, tan Timberland boots and a blue Gap hoodie with blue and yellow letters. 

Terell Clark has a medium complexion, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 135 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas T-shirt, jeans, black-and-white Nike Air sneakers and a green Army fatigue jacket. He wears glasses. 

No additional information was immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

