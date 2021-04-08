Boys, 6 and 13, Missing From Northeast DC Since Wednesday Night

A 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy are missing, and D.C. police are asking for help from the public.

Isaiah Clark, 6, and Terell Clark, 13, were last seen Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue NE, police said early Thursday. The boys are categorized as “critical missing.”

Isaiah Clark has a medium complexion, stands 3-foot-2 and weighs 85 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray Spider-Man shirt, jeans, tan Timberland boots and a blue Gap hoodie with blue and yellow letters.

Terell Clark has a medium complexion, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 135 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas T-shirt, jeans, black-and-white Nike Air sneakers and a green Army fatigue jacket. He wears glasses.

No additional information was immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

