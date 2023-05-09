Boys, 12 and 15, Shot in Bladensburg While Trying to Steal Car: Police

A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy are recovering from being shot in Bladensburg, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities say. Witnesses told police someone shot the boys as they tried to steal a car.

The boys were shot in the 4200 block of 53rd Avenue in Bladensburg before 11:30 a.m. and were driven to a home in the 4900 block of Just Street in Northeast D.C., about four miles south, according to information released Monday by Bladensburg police. They both were taken to hospitals.

Bladensburg police responded to 53rd Avenue after a report of gunfire. According to the preliminary investigation, several shots were fired and two drivers were seen speeding away. One of the vehicles hit two other vehicles, and an occupant was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The fleeing vehicle involved in the crash became inoperable, police said. The driver and passenger got out and got into another vehicle whose driver stopped to get them.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The inoperable vehicle had been stolen from Arlington, police said. A second vehicle that also had been stolen was found in D.C. with blood inside.

The boys, both D.C. residents, had been trying to steal a vehicle when they were shot, witnesses told police.

No information was immediately released on any suspects in the shooting. Bladensburg police are investigating with D.C. police.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact Bladensburg police. Callers who want to stay anonymous can contact Prince George’s County police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.