Boy shot, U Street NW closed during large gathering of young people

Police received multiple reports of fights and shots fired.

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. police closed part of the U Street NW corridor because of a large gathering of juvenile and young people late Saturday evening.

A male juvenile was found suffering a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 13th Street NW, just off of U Street, police said. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. Police stopped one person in the area.

Police closed U Street from 12th Street to 14th Street. They closed T and V streets between 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th streets.

A few blocks away in the Dupont Circle neighborhood Saturday evening, a man was shot in the foot and two men were stabbed as people in the area celebrated WorldPride DC.

