Rescue workers pulled a young man out of a well Monday in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The adolescent boy fell down 15 to 20 feet in the well near a home off Enterprise Road in Bowie, Prince George's County Fire and Rescue said.

A technical rescue team used a pulley system to help get him out.

It's not known at this time how serious his injuries are or how exactly he fell into the well.

