Boy Hurt in DC Metrobus Crash Dies

A boy who was critically injured when a van and a Metrobus collided in Southeast Washington, D.C., has died days after the crash, police say.

Amir Fultz, 10, was the passenger of the GMC cargo van that rammed rammed head-on into the Metrobus about 1:20 a.m. Sunday when it crossed the yellow line on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, police said.

First responders previously said the boy was trapped in the wreckage and they had to get him out. Medics then rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

Amir Fultz died of his injuries on Thursday, police said.

The van's driver, 47 year-old Demetrius Fultz, died at the scene, police said.

The Metrobus driver and four passengers had minor injuries, Metro said. They were taken to hospitals, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Images of the crash show the white van crushed against the front driver’s side of the Metrobus. The front of the van was crumpled and extensively damaged.