Boy, Father Go Missing During Swim in Potomac River in Maryland

A little boy and a father are missing after they went under water while swimming in the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, Monday evening, first responders say.

The Coast Guard said the man and boy were part of a family of five that was trying to swim from the shore to an anchored boat farther off the shore, when they started experiencing distress.

A good Samaritan on another boat helped three of the family members get out of the water. The father was trying to help the boy when they went under water, the Coast Guard said. They remained missing as of about 8 p.m.

Numerous rescue crews were helping in the search, including the local fire department, Charles County Sheriff’s Department, Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The Coast Guard was also using a helicopter in the search.

