16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Southeast DC: Police

Officers responded to Savannah Terrace SE, south of Suitland Parkway, and found the victim with a gunshot wound

By NBC Washington Staff

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning has died, police said in an update. 

Justin Johnson, of Temple Hills, Maryland, died.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, south of Suitland Parkway, just before 11:30 a.m., police said. 

Officers responded and found Johnson with gunshot wounds. 

“We are scouring the scene right now for evidence,” Assistant Chief Andre Wright said later Thursday.

No information on an arrest or suspect was immediately released.

Police are looking at surveillance footage, Wright said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Reports of violent crime are up 18% compared to the same time last year, District crime statistics say.

