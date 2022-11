A 13-year-old boy has been critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Jameson Street in Hillcrest Heights about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said.

The boy is at a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or further details about what happened.

