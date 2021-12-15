Boy, 13, Killed in Two-Car Crash in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old boy died after a crash involving two cars Tuesday night in Camp Springs, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

The victim was identified as Edwin Macías-Baxcajay, of Clinton.

The crash happened in the 4800 block of Allentown Road, police said. Officers responded about 6:15 p.m.

The boy was a passenger in a car traveling north on Allentown Road, police said. The driver of that vehicle was making a left turn to enter a shopping center when it crashed with another car heading south on Allentown Road, according to a preliminary investigation.

Macías-Baxcajay was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Both drivers suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422.