Boy, 12, Arrested in Northeast DC Carjacking Spree

D.C. police arrested a 12-year-old boy Thursday in connection with an armed carjacking spree.

The boy allegedly attempted to carjack three vehicles and successfully carjacked a fourth, according to police.

The four incidents occurred within a one-hour period in the Eckington and Edgewood neighborhoods of Northeast D.C. on Thursday. In each incident, suspects approached the vehicles, one of the suspects displayed a gun and they demanded the victims get out of the car.

The first incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of 2nd Street NE, according to police. The second incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. in the 300 block of V Street NE.

In both incidents, the victims refused to get out of the car and fled the scene.

The suspects fled the scene of the third attempt, in the 2000 block of 4th Street NE, at about 7:20 p.m.

In the fourth incident, which occurred at about 7:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Evarts Street NE, one of the suspects demanded the victim to exit her vehicle. She complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, one of the suspects was apprehended. The victim’s vehicle was recovered, according to police.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged. Another suspect was captured by a surveillance camera. The crimes remain under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.