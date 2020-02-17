Bowie State Opens “Nutrition Lounge” for Food Insecure Students

Bowie State University is opening a new food pantry to combat college student hunger.

The school received a $10,000 donation from Food Lion Feeds, a hunger relief initiative, to set up the space. The “nutrition lounge” is expected to open this spring.

The school said the space will provide students with to access free fresh produce and a place to relax or study.

The university is partnering with Capital Area Food Bank and a local Food Lion store to stock the lounge.

Food insecurity is a common issue among college students. A study released in 2019 showed that 45 percent of college students said they had gone hungry in the last 30 days.

At Bowie State, many students only eat one meal per day, according to a press release from the school.

“The Bowie State Nutrition Lounge is emblematic of the university’s mission,” said Brent Swinton, vice president of institutional advancement. “The nourishment and healthy foods provided in the Nutrition Lounge will empower our students to advance their academic success and personal well-being.”

