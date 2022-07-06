Maryland

Bowie Hit With EF-1 Tornado, Weather Service Confirms

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck parts of Bowie, Maryland, Tuesday evening

By Storm Team4 and Gina Cook

The tornado that struck parts of Bowie, Maryland, Tuesday evening was on the ground for a mile and had wind speeds as fast as 90 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Weather officials surveyed the storm's damage Wednesday and classified it as an EF-1 tornado.

There were no injuries or deaths, but the tornado ripped dozens of trees from the ground, tore roof shingles off of homes and damaged fences when it touched down about 5:30 p.m. A mangled trampoline could be seen leaning against the back of one home.

“I noticed how it got real dark, and the wind picked up really, really strong,” resident John Dallas said.

“What really scared me is when I saw this greenhouse — it just lifted right up. And that’s what got me really scared. And when I saw this big tree here rocking back and forth — that’s when I ran for cover,” he continued.

A tornado uprooted trees and stunned some residents of Bowie, Maryland, and a major cleanup effort will be underway Wednesday. News4's Megan McGrath reports.

Another resident said he was in disbelief that a tornado could strike Bowie until he saw a trampoline go flying and trees fall in his yard.

“I was joking with my older brother because, like, you get those warnings, right, and tornadoes don’t hit Bowie. Like three minutes later, I watched my trampoline go flying through my fence. And trees started knocking over.”

Three huge trees went down in his yard, and members of a Boy Scouts troop came with chainsaws to help the cleanup.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks surveyed the damage and said it was “amazing” that no one was injured.

Bowie officials were expected to announce a special cleanup plan on Wednesday.

A News4 viewer took the following video at a shopping center in the Bowie area:

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials also confirmed a tornado Tuesday night in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County.

