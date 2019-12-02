Bowie High School Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student

A teacher at Bowie High School is charged with sexual abuse after police say they learned he had sexual contact with a student on school grounds.

K Sean Donovan Jr., of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, a third-degree sex offense and related charges. Donovan, 29, became the subject of a Prince George's County Police Department investigation on Sunday, the department said in a statement Monday.

The alleged victim told a family member that she and Donovan were having a relationship, police said. Her age was not released.

Donovan and the student "engaged in sexual conduct on school grounds" multiple times since May, police said. The most recent incident occurred in late November.

Donovan is not suspected in any other cases, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.