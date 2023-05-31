‘Border Crisis': Virginia Governor Sending National Guard Troops to Texas

Virginia will deploy National Guard troops to Texas to help the state secure the U.S.-Mexico border and reduce the flow of fentanyl into the country, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

Youngkin joins the list of Republican governors sending soldiers or other state law enforcement officers to the border. He signed an executive order directing the deployment of 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and 21 support staff members to Texas for 30 days.

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said in a statement. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis.”

Youngkin’s press team did not immediately respond to a question about the expected cost of the mission or the source of funding.

Here’s What the Executive Order Will Do

Direct the deployment of 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and 21 supporting personnel in state active-duty status for 30 days

Activate the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the Virginia Emergency Support Team

Send to Texas personnel equipped with “weapons, ammunition, body armor, protective masks, and night vision”

While some other Virginia Republicans praised Youngkin's decision, the state's Democrats characterized the move as absurd or disingenuous.

“Youngkin for President has officially jumped the shark — our VA National Guard troops shouldn’t be used to further presidential ambitions much less fight a MAGA culture war in Texas of all places — Never thought I would see my state so compromised,” state Sen. Scott Surovell said in a tweet.

Youngkin for President has officially jumped the shark - our VA National Guard troops shouldn't be used to further presidential ambitions much less fight a MAGA culture war in Texas of all places - Never thought I would see my state so compromised pic.twitter.com/IyZnrqWH1e — Senator Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) May 31, 2023

Youngkin Joins List of Republican Governors Sending Soldiers to Border

Youngkin said he decided to send the soldiers in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor's office said Texas made a request in mid-May for assistance with “continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico, including the increase in supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking.” Texas' request came through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, of which Virginia is a founding member, the statement said.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive who is barred under Virginia law from seeking a second consecutive term, is frequently mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender. He said earlier this month that he had no plans to launch such a bid this year.

Republican governors including Florida's Ron DeSantis, a presidential candidate, have recently announced plans to deploy Guard troops. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also announced Wednesday that he directed the deployment of National Guard troops to the border. Other GOP governors have made similar deployments in recent years.

President Joe Biden announced in early May plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border, in addition to the 2,500 National Guard members already there. Those military personnel were tasked with data entry, warehouse support and other administrative duties so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the White House said.

