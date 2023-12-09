Bomb threat sent to Takoma Park restaurant and bar, canceling drag brunch event

A popular restaurant and bar in Takoma Park, Maryland, received bomb threats on Saturday morning over a drag brunch and story time event.

The restaurant, Motorkat, bills itself as "a safe space for people of all orientations and backgrounds, offering a range of engaging and entertaining events that all people can enjoy" in a press release.

Motorkat was forced to cancel the drag brunch to keep its patrons safe, the restaurant said in the release. Those with tickets will get a full refund.

Police were emailed a bomb threat toward attendees at the restaurant's drag event, and the police department and a bomb squad "swiftly responded to the threat, ensuring the safety of both patrons and staff," Motorkat said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Takoma Park Police confirmed that there was "no credible threat in the area" after a thorough search of the 6900 block of Laurel Avenue.

"The planned drag brunch and drag story time events were designed to be inclusive gatherings promoting positivity and acceptance," Motorkat said. "Unfortunately, this incident demonstrates that hate and discrimination continue to persist in our society."

The restaurant condemned the threat and the hate behind it, and thanked "loyal patrons and the community" for their support.

Posts on Motorkat's Instagram account stated that the drag brunch would be rescheduled.