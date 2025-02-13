WSSC Water lifted a boil water advisory for thousands of customers in southern Prince George's County after tests found water there is safe to consume following a water main break.
A 54-inch water main broke at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in a heavily wooded area past the Outer Loop of the Beltway. Crews had to search for the break, driving around in the dark in the area where they believed it to be until they found it, said Lyn Riggins of WSSC Water.
Complicating repairs, crews had to build an access road and a bridge over a small stream to get to the break, Riggins said. Crews worked throughout the night in heavy snowfall to install the bridge and put the final piece in place as heavy snow blanketed the region.
WSSC offered drinking water at distribution centers Tuesday and Wednesday.
Several thousand customers were affected in southern Prince George's County. The advised area was first identified as all areas south of Pennsylvania Avenue (MD 4) but later included communities north and east of Pennsylvania Avenue.
What's next?
WSSC Water wants customers who were affected to:
- Begin with a sink faucet on the lowest ﬂoor.
- Slowly open the cold water sink faucet. Opening slowly allows for the release of trapped air and may reduce the banging noise, known as a “water hammer” that can occur when water ﬂow and pressure changes.
- Repeat on each ﬂoor, moving from lowest to highest, only opening cold water sink faucets.
- Once the water runs clear, usually in 5 minutes or less, turn off faucets in the same order, lowest to highest.
- You should also ﬂush your refrigerator’s water lines.
- Customers and businesses should also dispose of stored water, drinks, or ice made since the BWA. The next three batches of ice should also be thrown out. Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water.