WSSC Water lifted a boil water advisory for thousands of customers in southern Prince George's County after tests found water there is safe to consume following a water main break.

A 54-inch water main broke at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in a heavily wooded area past the Outer Loop of the Beltway. Crews had to search for the break, driving around in the dark in the area where they believed it to be until they found it, said Lyn Riggins of WSSC Water.

Complicating repairs, crews had to build an access road and a bridge over a small stream to get to the break, Riggins said. Crews worked throughout the night in heavy snowfall to install the bridge and put the final piece in place as heavy snow blanketed the region.

WSSC offered drinking water at distribution centers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several thousand customers were affected in southern Prince George's County. The advised area was first identified as all areas south of Pennsylvania Avenue (MD 4) but later included communities north and east of Pennsylvania Avenue.

What's next?

WSSC Water wants customers who were affected to: