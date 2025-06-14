Boil water advisory lifted in NW DC

DC Water lifted a boil water advisory issued for parts of Northwest Thursday evening due to a loss of water pressure.

The loss of pressure at a water pump station was caused by a brief power outage.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The advisory affected almost 5,000 customers in Chevy Chase, Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, AU Park, Spring Valley, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Glover Park, Wesley Heights and Cathedral Heights, DC Water said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The advised area included many restaurants. After the advisory was announced around dinnertime, bottles of water started to show up on tables. Other businesses that rely on water, like a local Starbucks, closed because of the advisory.

The advisory was a precaution due to unknown water quality following the loss of pressure.

DC Water lifted the advisory at 9 p.m. Friday. tests confirmed that drinking water meets all water quality safety standards. DC Water tested samples from multiple sites in the advised area and confirmed water me safety standards.

Residents of the advised areas still should take precautions: Run cold water taps for 10 minutes and throw out any food, drinks and ice prepared with water that wasn't boiled during the advisory.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.